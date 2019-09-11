WISNER - There was a big crowd at the Wisner-Pilger High School Tuesday night to see and hear about a proposed $63 million road project.
Nebraska Department of Transportation officials answered questions and Design-Build Engineer Kyle Keller gave a presentation about the proposed project, known as Norfolk to Wisner.
Keller said it would expand the existing two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway.
He said construction would begin at the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 57 and end just outside of Wisner where the four lane roadway begins.
Keller said they anticipate doing the project in two different phases.
"The first phase would be from the Highway 57 junction to Highway 15 going north into Wayne and the second phase would be from Highway 15 going into Wisner. The earliest construction could start would be 2021 if all goes according to plan. Construction would be based on funding availability for both of those construction packages."
Keller said the existing two lanes of Highway 275 would be resurfaced and bridges would be repaired or replaced as needed.
For more information or to submit feedback go to DOT.Nebraska.Gov.