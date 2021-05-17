LINCOLN - A highway bonding bill, LB 542, opposed by Governor Pete Ricketts is being delayed until 2022.
The bill would have authorized up to $450 million in highway construction bond financing.
Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, highway bonding is basically borrowing money from future generations to pay for things you want today and that’s not something the state has historically done.
"We've got a philosophy here in our state to pay as we go. The state government like many families has to live within its budget and I'm very concerned about taking on debt. A lot of other states have done this and at the end of the day it ends up robbing future generations to pay for what you want today. We've got a very high financial rating, we're the least indebted state in the country and it's because we don't spend money we don't have and that's the way we should keep it."
Ricketts says the bonding bill won’t have an impact on the four lane expressway system project from Scribner to West Point.
He says the state just received bids for that segment so they’ll be processing them and then selecting a contractor to start moving forward.