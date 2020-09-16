MADISON - Operation of a highly debated shooting range was voted on at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club is looking to temporarily operate a vacant shooting range on property owned by Scott Long on 829th Road east of Madison.
There were discrepancies that the lead from the shot would contaminate the soil and Ivan Peterson with the club said it shouldn’t be a problem.
"This land has no wetlands on it, there's not a river or creek. On an annual basis Scott Long is going to be testing the soil for pH levels to make sure its not acidic. The lead will stay in the top few inches of the ground and one thing that's nice about it is that it's tilled. Migrating birds going through aren't going to come down and mistake it for a seed and eat the lead."
Another discrepancy was hours of operation. The commissioners tried to find a happy medium so that the homeowners nearby could still have some quiet time and the shooting club could have enough time for league members and students to shoot.
A motion was made to allow shooting Monday through Thursday from 8 to 10 and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6, find an agency to certify the site isn’t hazardous, and make sure shooting times are posted online.
It was approved 2 to 1 with Commissioner Ron Schmidt voting against.