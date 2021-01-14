NORFOLK - You can expect high winds over the next two days.
The Region 11 area, which consists of Antelope, Madison, and Pierce Counties, is right on the impact line of the newest storm front coming in Thursday night.
The storm is to bring very strong winds and blowing snow.
The combination of strong winds and blowing snow can mean near blizzard conditions. Tree damage and damage to power lines may make power outages possible.
You're encouraged to secure loose items that are outside of your home such as trash cans as they will blow about.
With the accumulation of snow and winds, drifting snow is also a strong possibility making the slick roads hazardous with low visibility throughout Region 11.
Crosswinds could cause travel problems for high-profile or lightweight vehicles.
Please use extreme caution when driving these roads, and if at all possible, please do not travel.