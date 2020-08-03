OAKDALE - A man with Texas plates was arrested after a high speed chase on Highway 275 Saturday morning.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, deputies were monitoring Norfolk Police Division radio traffic and heard of a shoplifting incident at Target.
A description of two vehicles were broadcasted and one of the suspect vehicles was located by a Madison County Sheriff Deputy near the 61st Street intersection on Highway 275.
A deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and at times reached speeds of 95 mph, through traffic.
After deploying tire deflation devices, the vehicle came to a stop approximately one mile east of Oakdale in Antelope County and the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Madelines Martinez Venero was taken into custody without further incident.
A search of the vehicle found numerous suspected stolen items from the incident at Target. Also found was a glass pipe with which contained methamphetamine.
Martinez-Venero was transported to the Madison County Jail and booked on possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and no operator’s license.
An investigation is still underway and more charges may be filed.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Battle Creek Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit and arrest of the suspect.