STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested after a short pursuit early Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office observed a SUV speeding on Highway 35 just north of Woodland Park at 81 mph in the 60 mph zone.
The SUV then fled at high speeds of over 105 mph, north into Wayne County and was pursued into Hoskins where the SUV turned off its lights and continued to flee before being stopped after several more blocks on a residential street.
The driver 19-year-old Damon Batenhorst was arrested on charges of speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol.
Two passengers in his vehicle were also cited for MIP.
Batenhorst was jailed in the county jail pending the posting of a cash bond.