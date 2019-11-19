BRUNSWICK - A South Dakota man was arrested Monday in Northeast Nebraska after a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 90 mph.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were informed that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20 near Laurel.
As the pursuit reached Brunswick, in Antelope County, a trooper successfully deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle.
Another trooper then utilized a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop and the subject was then taken into custody.
The driver, 34-year-old Matthew Waters of Colton South Dakota, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault on an officer with use of a vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Waters was lodged in Antelope County Jail.