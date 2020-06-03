NORFOLK - Two Norfolk men were arrested after a high speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the pursuit began when he observed a westbound car speeding at 94 mph in the 70 mph zone on Highway 275 east of Norfolk.
The vehicle accelerated westbound on the highway and then quickly turned north on South Eastwood and continued at high speeds on the county road as it was pursued north.
The vehicle then suddenly came to a stop near East Norfolk Avenue. At that time, the driver 20-year-old Martrail Edwards was taken into custody on multiple charges.
A subsequent investigation revealed that nearly a pound of marijuana was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and was recovered in a ditch along South Eastwood.
A male passenger, 28-year-old Marlin Clemons was also taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
A female passenger was also detained, but was not charged at this time.
Both Edwards and Clemons were booked and later released after posting cash bonds.