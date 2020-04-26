LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One driver was arrested after a pursuit at speeds up to 130 miles per hour ended in a crash outside of Lincoln.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the chase began in eastern Lincoln around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when a trooper saw three cars racing down O Street at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
The trooper tried to stop one of the three vehicles, a Hyundai Genesis, but the driver fled. The Hyundai started driving west in the eastbound lanes before losing control while trying to cross the median.
The driver is facing multiple charges, including fleeing to avoid arrest.