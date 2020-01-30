LINCOLN - Every state except Oregon and Hawaii currently has widespread influenza activity.
Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the virus had calmed down in the state, but has now come back strong again as Influenza B instead of Influenza A.
Safranek says if you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine yet, you’re still encouraged to get one.
"Especially if you're in a high risk group, we're recommending you still get that shot. That includes people with underlying health problems, lung conditions, the very young, the very old, and anyone who is pregnant. If those people get Influenza they will likely have a more severe outcome."
Safranek says to help prevent the flu, continue washing your hands regularly, clean and disinfect surfaces, and avoid close contact with people.
He says the flu may still be lingering by March, but it’s hard to predict.