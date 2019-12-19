LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is reporting high levels of flu across the state.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek tells News Talk WJAG it’s been over 15 years since the flu had such an early arrival.
Safranek says it’s worrisome especially with the holidays around the corner and people will be at different gatherings.
"If you're sick avoid other people. If you see other people who are sick avoid them. We are talking about fever, cough, sore throat the hallmarks of influenza. Also touching your face is a no no. You can't touch your face as you end up inoculating yourself with what's ever on your hand."
Safranek says if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, there’s a sense of urgency so don’t wait any longer.
He says if you start to experience flu like symptoms seek treatment right away as waiting more than 48 hours will be too late to treat the flu.