NORFOLK - Heritage of Bel-Air was recently recognized nationally for improving its quality of care.
Public Relations Coordinator Trisha Thompson says they were recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its achievements through the Quality Initiative Recognition Program.
Thompson says they received Tier 4 status, which means they achieved all four goals outlined for the award.
"Some of those scores specifically that we accomplished included safely reducing resident hospitalizations, improving long stay in short stay satisfaction, safely reducing off label use of anti-psychotics, and also improving function and mobility of our residents."
Thompson says it’s always nice to be recognized for quality care as it’s something they strive to work on every day.
For more information visit HeritageBelAir.Com.