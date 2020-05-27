NORFOLK - Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk has been on lockdown for two and a half months now to keep residents safe during the pandemic.
Families have only been able to do window visits and video calls, but Trisha Benton Public Relations Coordinator says they’re having a Honk and Wave Drive-by Parade which is another way to connect residents and their families in a safe way.
"The American Legion Riders are also going to come out for the parades as well. The Norfolk Police and fire department will be participating when they're able to. We have the parades spread out over this week and next week so we can hit every hall and every resident can have their family come up and drive through the parade."
Benton says families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and make signs for the parade.
The parades kicked off Tuesday night. Each parade starts at 6:30 and are set for Wednesday and Thursday as well as next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.