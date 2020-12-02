2020 Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt
Photo Courtesy/Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau

NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to take part in the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau ‘Elf on the Shelf’ scavenger hunt.

Executive Director Traci Jeffrey says this is the second annual event, and due to the pandemic it’s going virtual.

Jeffrey says it’s easy to play along.

"We are encouraging people to go to our Facebook or Instagram pages - VisitNorfolkAreaNe - and you will see pictures where the elf has magically gone and then there will be clues with those pictures."

Jeffrey says you then fill out the calendar provided on their website. The elf will be hiding until December 18th at different locations.

She says the participant with the most points wins a one-night stay at Norfolk Lodge & Suites and a $50 gift card to a local business of their choice.

