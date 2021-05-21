NORFOLK - Public assistance is being requested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to locate a man wanted on felony charges in Stanton County.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 32-year-old Solomon Partee of Norfolk was last known to live on North 2nd Street in Norfolk and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of third degree-domestic assault, felony strangulation and terroristic threats.
He is being sought after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office into an assault on Wednesday at a Stanton residence.
Partee is also currently out on bond on felony drug charges and is described as a black male, 5’7, 150 pounds and last known to have long hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (402) 439-2212 or your local law enforcement.