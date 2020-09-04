Help kids kick cancer by donating blood

OMAHA - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens, and young adults battling cancer.
Regional Communications Director Josh Murray says more than 15,000 children and adolescents in U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year.
Murray says most cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis.
"Blood transfusion is often part of their treatments they have to go through so it's important for us to be able to provide the blood to help them go to that treatment. We say every blood type is always needed, blood only has a shelf life of 42 days so if we have a good stockpile of something right now we might not in a few weeks."
Murray adds the Red Cross is still testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
He says they’re asking individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis to donate plasma as well.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.