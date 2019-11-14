Help cows with cold stress

Taking steps to improve body condition score before cold weather hits can help reduce the impacts of cold weather on the cows.
Photo credit Karla Wilkie.

LINCOLN - Colder weather is moving into Nebraska and cattle producers are going to need to understand what this means for their herds.

Nebraska Extension Beef Systems Specialist Mary Drewnowski says the most important thing to remember is that cold stress increases the energy requirement of a cow and can very easily decrease the body condition.

Drewnowski says cows in an optimal body condition score are better able to withstand adverse environmental conditions.

"Those cows in poor condition right now, are more likely to be in very poor condition later because they have actually a higher lower critical temperature."

Drewnowski says another management strategy is to provide cattle with an area that provides wind protection.

She says having wind protection will help with conserving the cow’s energy and help with that body condition score.

