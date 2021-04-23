Help clean up around Norfolk Saturday

Clean the Fork Day

NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to help clean up around Norfolk by taking part in the annual Clean the Fork event Saturday morning hosted by North Fork Outfitting.

Organizer Tony Stuthman says you’ll meet at Johnsons Park at 9 and then they’ll hand out garbage bags, gloves, and safety vests.

"We'll then give you an idea of where we're cleaning up and folks will go out with their bags, fill them up with trash, and bring them back. Then at noon, we'll have a picnic for everyone provided by Lou's Thrifty-Way and live music from a couple of local artists."

Stuthman says there will also be skating and skateboarding around the park.

Again, the event starts at 9 at Johnsons Park.

