NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a new ordinance that limits heavy truck traffic.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the ordinance in question pertains to the truck traffic on West Norfolk Avenue.
Rames says they have received ongoing complaints regarding this issue.
He said there’s a lot of traffic from the surrounding communities that use Norfolk Avenue to access Highway 81 and go north.
Rames added they would work with the Department of Transportation to put up signage on the east and west side of West Norfolk Avenue.
Local traffic would still be able to use the corridor between Highway 275 and 13th Street.
The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.