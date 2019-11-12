Heating fuel shortage highlighted by Gov. Pete Ricketts

LINCOLN - The Regional Field Administrators for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Midwestern Service Center have issued an emergency declaration providing regulatory relief to commercial transporters of heating fuel.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, thanks to the wet weather this past spring the need of propane to dry corn has increased.
Ricketts says he wanted to highlight the emergency declaration to be proactive since other states are already dealing with a propane shortage.
"We've relaxed some of the rules around shipping propane to make sure the market has easy access to it because it's important to our farmers, ranchers, and every day users of propane."
Ricketts says there isn’t a big shortage in Nebraska, but surrounding states do have a shortage.
The declaration extends through November 30th.