OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Heating bills are showing up now in many rural Nebraska communities, and residents are shocked at what they’re seeing.
Bills for residents of Pender that are typically $200 to $250 ballooned to $900 because of the cold stretch in February that caused a spike in wholesale natural gas prices due to high demand and a lack of supply.
Utilities that had to buy gas during that period got burned. Municipal governments are also are feeling the shock.
A state Senate committee this week will consider a bill that would provide $10 million in emergency aid to affected communities.