LINCOLN - Early childcare providers have been and continue to be financially impacted from the coronavirus pandemic despite some assistance provided to them.
A hearing on Legislative Resolution 390 was held Tuesday by State Senator John Stinner to assess the fiscal and economic impact of the pandemic on the early childhood workforce and system.
Stinner tells News Talk WJAG, they need to support children’s development during and after the crisis.
"We need to have that bridge for these folks to make sure that as we do have a vaccine and as we get back to what's considered as normal times, that we have enough providers out there to put this workforce back to work."
As the next legislative session approaches, Stinner says he’ll give senators statistics from a survey completed by early childhood care providers during the pandemic about what they need to do to further help out the childcare providers.