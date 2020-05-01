Meat Packing Plant
Courtesy of: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of meatpacking plants across the country, hog farmers have had to respond quickly to a rapidly growing backlog of animals in their barns by killing and disposing of pigs.

Many large-scale hog farmers have little choice once barns reach full capacity.

Officials estimate about 700,000 pigs across the nation can’t be processed each week and will be euthanized if plants don't resume operations.

To help farmers, the USDA has set up a center that can supply the tools needed to euthanize hogs. That includes captive bolt guns and cartridges that can be shot into the heads of larger animals as well as chutes, trailers and personal protective equipment.

Tags

In other news

Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop

Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop.

Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms

Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of meatpacking plants across the country, hog farmers have had to respond quickly to a rapidly growing backlog of animals in their barns by killing and disposing of pigs.

Ricketts says TestNebraska COVID-19 tests will be verified

Ricketts says TestNebraska COVID-19 tests will be verified

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expressing confidence in the new coronavirus tests that the state purchased through a no-bid contract with a small Utah startup firm after a local newspaper raised questions about the accuracy of the company’s results.