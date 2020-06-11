MADISON - If you visit the Madison County Courthouse now, you won’t have to call ahead or ring the doorbell to be let in.
Although the courthouse is open as normal now, Chairman Troy Uhlir said all other offices like Planning and Zoning, Veteran Services, Public Defenders will be open and abide by current directed health measure regulations by Monday.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the rules put in place at the courthouse were followed well by the public.
"When the restrictions were in place, did it go without a hitch? No, but it went as good as it could be expected."
Schmidt said since reopening, the DMV has been the busiest, but they’ve brought in extra help.
Uhlir said if there’s changes to the directed health measures or an uptick in COVID-19 cases, they’ll respond accordingly.