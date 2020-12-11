LINCOLN - Statewide hospitalizations have remained stable, and if that trend continues some health restrictions will loosen.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ coronavirus press briefing Friday, he said if the hospitalizations continue to remain below that daily number of 800, Nebraska will go into the “yellow” risk level.
Ricketts says some of the health restrictions put in place last month will loosen beginning Saturday.
"Even though we're going into "yellow" we remind people that we still have the virus in the community, and you still need to practice all the rules that we've been talking about with regard to the pandemic and slowing things down. If we go to "yellow" that will for example allow for elective surgeries if a hospital can maintain ten-percent of capacity."
Ricketts says also extracurricular activity attendance for schools won’t just be limited to households, and indoor capacity will increase from 25-percent to 50-percent.