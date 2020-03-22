OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus in Nebraska to give the state a total of 49 cases.
Douglas County health officials reported eight new cases Saturday. Five of the cases are related to travel, and three of the cases had contact with a previous positive case in the area.
Health officials in Lancaster and Buffalo counties also announced the second cases in both those counties.
Both of those new cases are family members of the first case in each county. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.