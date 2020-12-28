OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health experts are worried that gatherings over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays could lead to a spike in new virus cases in Nebraska in the weeks ahead.
CHI Health infectious disease Dr. David Quimby said he is particularly worried that New Year’s parties and public gatherings in bars could lead to more virus cases.
The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging everyone to forego New Year’s parties to help limit the spread of the virus and continue wearing masks in public.
Over the past two weeks, the average number of new cases reported each day has fallen from roughly 1,300 to 846 on Sunday.