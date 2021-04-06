Health directors give vaccine update

LINCOLN - It’s National Public Health Week and the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors are encouraging Nebraskans to continue COVID-19 precautions.
During a press conference Monday directors also highlighted the full range of public health efforts that local health departments continue to work on in their communities.
Julie Rother, Director of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in Wayne said they work very closely with the state health department and one of the things they have been working on with them recently is increasing the capacity to monitor for COVID-19 variants and vaccine breakthroughs.
"Once we identify any possible reinfection or vaccine breakthrough, we work with local providers and the state health department to collect another specimen that can then be further tested and sequenced. We will then watch for variants that way."
Shannon Vanderheiden, Executive Director of the West Central District Health Department said positive COVID-19 cases have started to increase again in different areas of the state, so that’s something they’re paying attention to.
Jeremy Eschliman with Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney said the state isn’t out of the woods yet. Vaccination rates are good, but there’s a long way to go to achieve herd immunity.