NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is continuing to encourage social distancing as COVID-19 cases rise in Madison County.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says since the health district wasn’t listed as part of the directed health measures to be loosened by Governor Pete Ricketts, the DHM recommendations are still in place.
Thompson says the most important thing you can do now is practice social distancing.
"If we can actually abide by social distancing and stay away from people and only go out when necessary, it makes it more plausible we can start loosening some of our directed health measures."
"You have some people that it's just business as usual and they're not taking it seriously. We've had three deaths in our health district so if you ask those families they realize the importance of this. This can be a very serious for a lot of people. For most of us it's not going to be, it's going to be more like a really bad cold."
Thompson says the directed health measure has been extended to May 31st and sometime this week new recommendations are set to be released.
She says you need to have the mindset that everyone you come in contact with as a potential carrier.