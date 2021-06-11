NORFOLK - With the summer season underway that means mosquitoes.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is offering some assistance in keeping those annoying insects ruining your summer plans.
Krista Snodgrass says you can stop by their offices for free mosquito wipes.
"We've got some that have DEET some that don't. You can come in and pick up a package or two to take. They are a great size to throw in your car, your purse, take with your camping, or just outside. We also have mosquito dunks that you can put in any standing water you have sitting around."
Snodgrass says to also help prevent mosquito bites, use repellent products that contain DEET.
She says eliminate containers that hold stagnant water such as tires, buckets, and children’s swimming pools.
The mosquito wipes and dunks are available on a first-come, first-served basis while quantities last.