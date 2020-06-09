O'NEILL - West Nile virus season has arrived and the North Central District Health Department has begun annual surveillance throughout its nine county region.
Emergency Response Coordinator Heidi Hostert says mosquito trapping has started in Cherry, Holt, and Knox Counties and no positive cases of West Nile were found.
Hostert says unlike in years past they won’t be collecting dead birds.
"We encourage citizens who find a dead bird to either use a glove or turn a plastic bag inside out and discard the bird because if a bird is sick and mosquitoes feed off of that, that's often how they get West Nile virus."
Hostert says you should limit outdoor activity at sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active.
She says when in areas where mosquitoes are present use repellant products that contain DEET, and also eliminate containers that hold stagnant water.
Symptoms of West Nile can include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands.