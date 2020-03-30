NORFOLK - A health care provider has tested positive for COVID-19 in Norfolk.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the provider is not a resident of the health district.
ELVPHD will initiate contact investigations and will assess potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified patients will be subject to self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. The co-workers of the provider will also be actively monitored for the next two weeks.
As more information becomes available in this investigation, details will be released.