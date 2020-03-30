Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

NORFOLK - A health care provider has tested positive for COVID-19 in Norfolk.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the provider is not a resident of the health district.

ELVPHD will initiate contact investigations and will assess potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified patients will be subject to self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. The co-workers of the provider will also be actively monitored for the next two weeks.

As more information becomes available in this investigation, details will be released.

Keep your routines going

OMAHA - A lot of changes have become the new norm recently, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center is reminding you to keep a routine as much as possible.