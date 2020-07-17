PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says tests from earlier this week showed high toxin levels.
Visitors to Willow Creek State Recreation Area should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading and skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping should be safe. Dog owners are urged to keep pets out of the water and not let them drink lake water.
Lakes with beaches and those that allow power boating are tested weekly through the summer months. Health alerts are lifted when algal toxin levels are below advisory concentration for two consecutive weeks.