NORFOLK - Details for the Christian Cross Festival June 12th have been released.
The headliner will be THE AFTERS with Rhett Walker, Hannah Kerr, KJ 52 and Tom Golly as opening acts. More bands will be announced in March.
There will be a firework display to end the evening on Saturday Night.
Depending on COVID-19 restrictions children’s activities will be offered such as face painting, crafts and inflatables. A prayer tent, food vendors, and ministry tent will also be available along with Kayaking on the lake.
Two rounds of a disc golf tournament will be played on Saturday morning at Skyview Lake. Tournament Director Jesse Kohl from Norfolk Disc Golf Club will be hosting the event.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer, visit ChristianCrossFestival.Org.