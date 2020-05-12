MADISON - Tuesday is Election Day, and there are a number of local and state races up for grabs.
Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss says with the COVID-19 pandemic many voters requested mail-in ballots.
Pruss says there are still around 1,200 ballots that need to be returned, and you can do so by dropping your ballot off at the ballot box outside the courthouse no later than 8 p.m.
She says there are some changes to the polling place locations this year as well.
"Our Norfolk 1-2 which in 2018 was held at the Norfolk city offices in the council chambers, that has now returned back to the Norfolk Public Library at 308 West Prospect Avenue. And then our other location, which is the Norfolk 3-3 (polling place) which has always been held at the Meadows, now is at the Westridge United Methodist Church at 2000 West Norfolk Avenue."
Pruss adds 20 National Guard reservists will be spread out assisting at the polling locations too.
Polls open at 8 Tuesday morning and to find your polling location go to MadisonCountyNe.Com.