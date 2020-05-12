Voting drop box

THOSE WHO are voting by mail are reminded that ballots must be in the Madison County Courthouse by Tuesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. Ballots may be mailed in or dropped off in the drop box on the south end of the courthouse.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

MADISON - Tuesday is Election Day, and there are a number of local and state races up for grabs.

Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss says with the COVID-19 pandemic many voters requested mail-in ballots.

Pruss says there are still around 1,200 ballots that need to be returned, and you can do so by dropping your ballot off at the ballot box outside the courthouse no later than 8 p.m.

She says there are some changes to the polling place locations this year as well.

"Our Norfolk 1-2 which in 2018 was held at the Norfolk city offices in the council chambers, that has now returned back to the Norfolk Public Library at 308 West Prospect Avenue. And then our other location, which is the Norfolk 3-3 (polling place) which has always been held at the Meadows, now is at the Westridge United Methodist Church at 2000 West Norfolk Avenue."

Pruss adds 20 National Guard reservists will be spread out assisting at the polling locations too.

Polls open at 8 Tuesday morning and to find your polling location go to MadisonCountyNe.Com.

Tags

In other news

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

NORFOLK - It was announced last week by Governor Pete Ricketts, directed health measure restrictions will be loosened for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s district.

US judge says new pipelines need more review

US judge says new pipelines need more review

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge is revising a recent court ruling that held up numerous utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews.

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against four Nebraska lawmakers who urged him to cancel a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with a group of out-of-state startup companies, calling their criticism “ludicrous” even though the program is off to a slow start hasn’t k…