Head out to 'Fork Fest' Friday

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Arts Center will host its annual event ‘Fork Fest' again this year with social distancing guidelines in place.
Program Coordinator Sara Putters says they invite you to bring your lawn chairs, picnic dinner, and drinks. There will also be four food trucks.
Putters says they’ll have live music throughout the whole event starting with a high school band that will open the show at 5.
"Then we'll be transitioning into the adult portion of the evening. We'll have some First Friday musicians. First Friday is a free event that happens every month at the Norfolk Arts Center. Our featured musicians are Pure Brown, Tucker Hill Citizens Brigade, and the Midland Band who will close the show."
Putters says you can also play virtual reality as the VR Game Truck Trailer will be on site.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
It’s set for Friday from 5 to 10 at Johnson Park.