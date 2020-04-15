OMAHA - Farmers and ranchers are staying busy during this time with everyday tasks, but they’re also encouraged to have an emergency plan.
Ellen Duysen, Community Outreach Specialist with the University of Nebraska Medical Center says she thinks people do a really good job with succession planning, but a lot of folks in agriculture haven’t put together an emergency plan and now is the time to do that.
Duysen says to keep your workforce healthy keep following the CDC recommendations such as isolating, staying within six feet of others, and at the very least wear a cloth mask.
"I do want to remind everyone that those masks—they are to protect other people—not necessarily you. And when do you take that mask off or that respirator off, make sure you treat that like it is contaminated. Put it away from other items. If you were going to reuse it, make sure that you sanitize and disinfect your hands in between taking it off and putting it on."
Duysen adds as agriculture always does continue to practice good hygiene and make sure your hands get washed.