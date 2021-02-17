NORFOLK - One of the most important things to remember during calving is have a veterinarian on standby.
Nebraska Extension Educator Brad Schick says whenever you feel unsure of calving progress, unsure of what is going on, or even just to confirm what you are seeing you should contact your vet.
"This first stage of labor can take 2 to 6 hours and older cows often will not show many signs such as kicking at the belly, wringing of the tail, but may show signs like seeking an isolated place or vaginal discharges. If the first stage lasts longer than 8 hours or seems inconsistent with previous years, contact your vet."
Schick says during the birthing process, pay attention to the presentation of how the calf is moving forward, the position of the calf, and the posture relating to the calf’s legs and head to its own body.
He adds having a good plan with your vet ahead of calving will help determine when to call and there is never a time that is too early to call.