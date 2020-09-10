WAYNE - The 40th annual Wayne Chicken Show is coming up this weekend and will be a one day event jam packed with lots of chicken related activities.
Coordinator Abby Shademann says they’re starting Saturday morning with a cruise the coops event.
"We asked businesses, organizations, and individuals to register their property and get it decorated. We're encouraging everyone to go out and vote on their favorite. If you're interested in judging, we will have a map on our social media Friday for people to take a look at."
Shademann says all other activities will take place at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.
She says there will be cornhole, the world’s largest chicken performance, live chicken flying, and the national cluck off.
It’s set for Saturday with events starting at 9:30 and ending with a fireworks show that night at 8.
For more information on all of the activities visit ChickenShow.Com.