National Farm Safety and Health Week 2020

LINCOLN - To promote National Farm Safety and Health Week locally, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Haskell Ag Lab is hosting numerous farm safety programs virtually this week.

Project Assistant Mary Jarvi says Tuesday at noon you can learn about general harvest and farm safety in a video conference with Ellen Duysen at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Jarvi says Wednesday is Youth Safety Day so there will be a couple of programs about it.

She says on Thursday at noon you can learn about how sleep deprivation can impact harvest and farm safety in a presentation with Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris.

"She does a lot of work with sleep studies and how sleep deprivation affects everyone and especially farmers. This time of year they burn the candle at both ends so that can definitely have an impact on their safety."

To register for the programs or for more information visit HAL.UNL.EDU.

Tags

In other news

Temporary housing available for teachers with COVID-19

Temporary housing available for teachers with COVID-19

LINCOLN - A month or so ago it was announced temporary housing would be made available to health care workers that tested positive for the coronavirus so they wouldn’t have to go home and get their family sick. Now the same thing is being done for teachers.

MOU signed between NRCS and midwest community colleges

MOU signed between NRCS and midwest community colleges

NORFOLK - A national memorandum of understanding has been signed to benefit nine Midwest community college’s students including Northeast Community College and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

United Way campaign asking for the help of all

United Way campaign asking for the help of all

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 general campaign is underway and the need is there as stated in this year’s theme…”It is going to take all of us. United We Fight. United We Win!”