LINCOLN - To promote National Farm Safety and Health Week locally, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Haskell Ag Lab is hosting numerous farm safety programs virtually this week.
Project Assistant Mary Jarvi says Tuesday at noon you can learn about general harvest and farm safety in a video conference with Ellen Duysen at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Jarvi says Wednesday is Youth Safety Day so there will be a couple of programs about it.
She says on Thursday at noon you can learn about how sleep deprivation can impact harvest and farm safety in a presentation with Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris.
"She does a lot of work with sleep studies and how sleep deprivation affects everyone and especially farmers. This time of year they burn the candle at both ends so that can definitely have an impact on their safety."
To register for the programs or for more information visit HAL.UNL.EDU.