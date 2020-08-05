CONCORD - For the past two years the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Haskell Ag Lab in Concord has hosted a family field day, but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic it will be virtual.
Project Assistant Mary Jarvi says they still wanted to have the event and showcase all of the research and education, but they felt virtual was the safest way to do that.
"We have put together a lot of videos on various topics like crops, soil, insects, food and nutrition, livestock, Ag econ. We also have a northeast arboretum there so we'll have information on the trees. There's a little something for everybody."
Jarvi says there will also be live sessions starting Wednesday at 2 via Zoom and they will focus on crop yields, crop rotation, food labeling, and topics for the kids.
To watch the on demand videos or register for the live sessions visit the Haskell Ag Lab Facebook page.