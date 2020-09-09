NORFOLK - The harvesting season is here and farmers are reminded to be aware of what’s above them.
The Nebraska Public Power District’s Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says farm operators need to “look up and look out” for power lines.
Otten says hitting power lines becomes a significant hazard as farmers begin moving tall equipment back out to the fields.
He says a safety awareness event is set for Norfolk Thursday.
"We've got a big combine wrapped out in safety messaging, and we've got a couple others things that we've been taking around. What we're doing is encouraging farmers to look up and look out for power lines when they're operating their big machinery as they go out into the field for harvest season. Obviously guys are already out working, but we're trying to get around the state as fast as possible to help spread this message."
Otten says if you’re forced to exit the vehicle due to close contact with a power line, the appropriate action is to jump – not step – with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and then shuffle your feet away from the vehicle at least another 20 feet.
The free safety seminar is Thursday 11 to 1 at the Madison County Extension office. Lunch will be provided.