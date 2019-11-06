HARTINGTON - A Hartington man has died as the result of a two vehicle accident.
According to Sheriff Larry Koranda, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 81 just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.
An eastbound Ford pickup driven by 86-year-old Jacob Keiter failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, and a southbound Ford pickup driven by 45-year-old Shane Pedersen of Pierce collided with Keiter’s vehicle.
Keiter was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton by Crofton EMS and was later transferred to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
On Tuesday, Keiter died as a result of his injuries from the accident.
Koranda says he had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, but Pedersen was.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Crofton Fire Department and Crofton EMS.