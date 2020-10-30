OMAHA - A traditional Halloween pastime will look and feel different this year.
Dr. Maureen Tierney with Creighton University tells News Talk WJAG as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the start of the flu season just around the corner, it’s important for the public to remain vigilant in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Tierney says you can take part in some alternate Halloween activities including a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search at home with your household members or kids from outside of the household that has children searching for Halloween items to a virtual costume party.
"As the governor said no one wants to take away anyone's liberty, but in public health we're the folks that see the numbers of people who are sick, who get hospitalized, and who die. We so very much want to see those numbers go down. It's really hard every day to see death counts rise by almost five per day in the State of Nebraska this October - actually more than five per day."
Tierney says if do go trick-or-treating, practice good hygiene from washing your hands often and maintaining social distancing to wiping down treats.