NORFOLK - Wayne State College and the Aksarben Foundation are moving ahead with the Growing Northeast Nebraska initiative.
During a press conference Friday, Wayne State College President Marysz Rames introduced the Cooperative Education Program which is part of the initiative to address the workforce shortage in Nebraska.
Rames said they’re looking for 15 students from the incoming class this fall to participate with a scholarship opportunity included.
She said thanks to the Aksarben Foundation donating $360,000, students awarded the scholarship will receive $24,000 that will cover tuition and housing.
"During their first three years in Wayne the students will also have an opportunity to engage with Norfolk business partners through site visits, job shadowing, and mentorships. In their senior year, the Cooperative Education students will move to Norfolk where they will earn 18 credit hours by working for a Norfolk business for approximately 30 hours a week over a nine month period."
Rames said as part of the program, they’ll be required to live in downtown Norfolk which will give them a chance to engage in the community academically and socially.
Upon graduation in May, she says the goal is to have the students hired in to high skilled, high wage jobs in Northeast Nebraska.
Governor Pete Ricketts said workforce is the state’s number one issue and Norfolk is on the cutting edge of addressing it.
For more information or to be a part of the program visit WSC.EDU.