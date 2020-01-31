Cooperative Education Program press conference

NORFOLK - Wayne State College and the Aksarben Foundation are moving ahead with the Growing Northeast Nebraska initiative.

During a press conference Friday, Wayne State College President Marysz Rames introduced the Cooperative Education Program which is part of the initiative to address the workforce shortage in Nebraska.

Rames said they’re looking for 15 students from the incoming class this fall to participate with a scholarship opportunity included.

She said thanks to the Aksarben Foundation donating $360,000, students awarded the scholarship will receive $24,000 that will cover tuition and housing.

"During their first three years in Wayne the students will also have an opportunity to engage with Norfolk business partners through site visits, job shadowing, and mentorships. In their senior year, the Cooperative Education students will move to Norfolk where they will earn 18 credit hours by working for a Norfolk business for approximately 30 hours a week over a nine month period."

Rames said as part of the program, they’ll be required to live in downtown Norfolk which will give them a chance to engage in the community academically and socially.

Upon graduation in May, she says the goal is to have the students hired in to high skilled, high wage jobs in Northeast Nebraska.

Governor Pete Ricketts said workforce is the state’s number one issue and Norfolk is on the cutting edge of addressing it.

For more information or to be a part of the program visit WSC.EDU.

Tags

In other news

3 held after crystal meth found during traffic stop search

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Three men were arrested on Interstate 80 after Seward County deputies found 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a sport utility vehicle being carried on a truck.The Seward County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Mike Vance made a traffic stop on the flatbed truck Wednesd…

2 juveniles captured after stealing transport van in York

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Police say two juvenile offenders were captured in nearby Hamilton County after one overpowered the driver of their transport van and stole it in York.The van had stopped Wednesday afternoon at a business in York when one of the teenage boys got free of his restraints, assa…

Woman going to prison for stealing thousands from employer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman is going to prison for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer in nearby Denton.Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Spencer was sentenced Thursday to two years. She'd pleaded no contest to theft by deception and to income tax evasion.After Spencer quit her o…