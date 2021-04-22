U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate Ag Committee plans to take up the Growing Climate Solutions Act Thursday during a committee hearing to coincide with Earth Day.

A bipartisan group of more than 30 Senators introduced the measure Tuesday and it’s supported by more than 60 Ag and environmental groups.

Chair of the committee Debbie Stabenow says the bill is common sense.

"It's going to create a structure at USDA to help farmers and foresters scale up their climate smart practices and tap into new economic opportunities through voluntary carbon markets. Through the voluntary carbon markets, farmers have a really exciting opportunity to address the climate crisis and build new revenue streams."

President of the American Farm Bureau Federation Zippy Duvall supports the legislation and says it empowers USDA to provide information about carbon market options and develops a certification program to verify the legitimacy.

