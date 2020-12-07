Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group that tried unsuccessfully to place a medical marijuana proposal on the November ballot will launch a new 2022 campaign to legalize the drug for recreational use.

Organizers with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says they're planning a new, broader petition drive. The group collected more than enough signatures to qualify the medical marijuana measure for the ballot this year, but the Nebraska Supreme Court ordered it removed after a group with ties to Republican activists challenged it in court.

Despite opposition from prominent conservatives, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, the measure would have had a good chance of passing in Nebraska.

