LINCOLN - A highway safety coalition is calling on Nebraska lawmakers to keep the state’s current helmet law.
Nick Faustman with Triple A Nebraska says LB 581 would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without a helmet, whereas current law requires all riders to wear helmets.
Faustman says motorcycle helmets reduce the risk of head injury by 69-percent and lower the risk of death by 42 percent.
He says there have been states that have repealed its helmet law.
"One that comes to mind is Michigan. After they did that in 2012, they saw the percentage of non-helmeted crash scene fatalities quadrupled, and motorcyclist trauma patients who were hospitalized with a head injury rose 14%"
Faustman says they completed a survey which shows 89-percent of Nebraskans support maintaining the state’s current law.
He says proponents of LB 581 say the helmet law infringes on rights, but driving is a privilege.