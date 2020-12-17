NORFOLK - A coalition of 21 Nebraska mayors made their voices heard about the Nebraska Expressway System in a letter to state senators.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning tells News Talk WJAG now’s the time to address Nebraska’s outdated, underdeveloped, and dangerous highway infrastructure.
Moenning says the Nebraska Expressway System was originally adopted in 1988 to connect Nebraska’s major cities to one another and the Interstate System with four-lane highways, and nearly one-third of the project remains unfinished more than three decades later.
He says they’re offering a potential solution.
"Nebraska remains one of only two states that doesn't issue bonds for highway construction, and we think that could be part of the solution here to change that. Cities, counties, and schools regularly have to issue bonds to fund infrastructure improvements and we don't think it should be any different at the state level."
Moenning says waiting also results in the cost of the project increasing due to inflation.
He adds in 2020 it’s remarkable to think communities like Norfolk, Columbus, and Fremont aren’t connected with basic four-lane highways.
Governor Pete Ricketts expressed opposition with bonding to build roads saying the state should continue the practices of avoiding taking on debt.